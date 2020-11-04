Local attorney and business owner Josh Hutchins released his first novel this week, titled "Romano Saxon War."
In the story, the Roman Empire is collapsing. Fear and chaos spread across Britannia as invaders ravage the coasts. The legions prepare to leave the island, but their swords are still sharp. A young time traveler arrives in Londinium. He was told this would be a fun adventure. He'd get to explore the pubs and sights of Londinium and was given a job as a blacksmith's apprentice to make his adventure more authentic. But as the city descends into madness, the young apprentice is swept up in events, turning his adventure into tragedy.
Can the young apprentice steel his modern sensitivities to war? Will his shaky knowledge of modern warfare be of any help? Can he wield a sword lost to legend? The book is available on Amazon.com on Kindle and paperback. Also, look for the audio on TwilightHistories.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.