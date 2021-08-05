Local author to sign books at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum

TULSA – "World War II Aviation Artwork and the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds" is a unique book filled with content from a special time in history. Internationally recognized award-winning photographer Joe Glyda began volunteering with a World War II Airborne Demonstration Team at a small airport facility in Tulsa where he now resides.
Glyda's love for aviation and photography has given him the opportunity to travel to air shows and photograph many different types of aircrafts which led him to compile 34 of those photographs into artwork for his book which will be released at a book signing event at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Friday, Aug. 20. Not only is TASM the perfect backdrop for the book release, but it coincides with the museum’s celebration of National Aviation Day. There will be festivities throughout the day, and the book will be available for purchase and signing by Glyda, as well as a slide show presentation in the planetarium along with time for a Q&A session.
Glyda, known for more than 35 years as one of the nation’s leading product/packaging photographers for Kraft Foods in Chicago, was drawn toward WWII aircrafts because many of the planes replicated the airplane models that he built as a small boy. His skills and digital artwork led to him creating this body of work. In addition, Glyda researched and acquired historical documentation, images, and aircraft specifications. He also added personal stories by interviewing those who have kept these planes flying.
“Even though these WWII planes were instrumental in the war, I was inspired to showcase the incredible ingenuity of early aviation. It was and still is amazing to see how many different types of aircraft were built in such a short period of time,” said Glyda.
He traveled throughout the country to capturing these images.
The public will have an opportunity to get close to three WWII planes at the event. Weather permitting, a Texan T-6, a PT-17 Stearman, and a Fairchild PT-19 will fly in on the morning of Aug. 20 and remain on site for the event.
The book signing will take place on Friday, August 20 at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on 3624 N. 74th E. Ave in Tulsa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General Admission is $15 and and includes a planetarium slide show presentation at 3:15 p.m. Seniors will cost $12, and youth, $10. Children 4 and under are free. For more information about the event, visit tulsamuseum.org or call 918-834-9900. For more information about Joe Glyda, visit www.wwiiaviationartworkbook.com.
