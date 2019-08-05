Local 'hip-hop' producer wants to expand horizons

Dustin Hogshooter, 29, creates music and videos under the name D-HOG. A resident of Tahlequah and a proud citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Hogshooter is a freelancer who produces work for himself and others.
“I'm a hip-hop artist, music producer, writer, director, and video editor. [I’m] usually recording local artists, video editing, and producing instrumentals, selling them online for other hip-hop artists,” he said. “I just love it and I love to inspire people along the way.”
Seriously producing music since 2010, Hogshooter may have inherited some creative genes.
“All my family on my dad's side are all great at music. My mom's side of the family are all very creative,” said Hogshooter. “My uncle Kenny Henson, "Mouse," is a painter for the Cherokee Nation.”
His mother is Carmen Hogshooter, and his father is Marvin Hogshooter with the Panhandle Dirt Band.
“I used to play drums for my dad back in the day. Played my first show with them in Branson,” Hogshooter said. “I was in the Tahlequah High School marching band, too. Mr. [Josh] Allen was my percussion teacher. He was a great teacher.”
An uncle got Hogshooter into music producing.
“My uncle Brandon, aka GhostDogg, gave me a CD, and it had the program called FruityLoops 6 on it. It was some beat producing software. I've been on FL Studio ever since,” he said. “I learned how to make music on it pretty quick, thanks to YouTube.”
He currently produces for four other Tahlequah artists.
“I've been teaching them the ins and outs of writing and producing music,” he said.
While proclaiming to enjoy classic rock, Hogshooter said he loves “that old-school, boom-bap, hip-hop music.”
“We use to bang that NWA, Brotha Lynch Hung, Outkast, Cube, Nate Dogg, and of course, Tupac and Biggie. So, I started writing, saving up, got me a mic, and recorded my own,” he said. “I love creating new sounds, expressing myself further through my raps and, as a producer, it's awesome meeting new artists and hearing their art, as well.”
For Hogshooter, the biggest challenges to creating and producing are time management, noise, and writer’s block.
He is hoping to drop a new album this year, and he has previously released projects on online, including the “918 The Mixtape,” “Okie #1,” and “Flying With The Birds” by the Zoo, which was a rap group he started in 2011.
“I've been doing remix verses and I've been posting them on my timeline from time to time,” he said.
Besides his presence as D-HOG on YouTube, Hogshooter also produces videos for the channel 918 Outdoorz. These focus on him and his buddies, fishing at area spots.
“I love to fish, thrash it up at the skate park, and chill with the homies enjoying some brew, writing our raps, and freestyling to some instrumentals,” said Hogshooter. “I have a lot of amazing people who inspire me: my ‘krew’ from 918 Outdoorz, Bill Paxton Fan Club, Gary Vaynerchuk, my family, myself and God.”
While filming music videos, Hogshooter travels a bit, but he aspires to do more live performances soon.
“I'm hoping to get back into doing live shows again and performing at different venues out of state. Last year, I was performing in Ned's every second Tuesday of the month. It was pretty fun and exciting meeting new local artists,” he said.
Having a regular process helps Hogshooter create new sounds.
“I like to have a brew or two, roll one, go through a few beats that I've either made or ones some other producers have sent me. I'll freestyle until I find my wave, then I'll start writing, either on my notepad or my phone's notepad. Once I have it down, I'll spit it with heart, and record it. Then, I'll mix and master it,” he said.
Hogshooter said he’d like to expand to produce professionally.
“I would love to run my own studio one day as a legit business, record local artists, and promote the talent we have in Cherokee County,” he said.
To learn more, search online for D-HOG, or email dhogproduction918@gmail.com.
