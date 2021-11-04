Local pop-punk to release 'Irrelevant' from debut EP on Nov. 12

Tahlequah-area pop-punk quartet Thru It All might be a new band, but the core duo, Nick Jordan and Daniel Dew, have written, grown, and rocked for two decades.
“The pandemic forced us all to look within and slow down,” said Jordan, who mans the drums and vocals for Thru It All. “But it also gave us the chance to reflect and reconnect – which is how this band was born.”
Jordan spent more than a decade in Los Angeles playing drums, writing and touring in various solo and ensemble configurations before moving back to Oklahoma to be closer to family in 2021. All the while, guitarist/vocalist Daniel Dew was performing over 150 shows a year across Oklahoma and the Mid-South, genre-hopping from rock ‘n' roll to red dirt. Together, their melodic punk blend is energetically refreshing in a region where country and Top 40 dominate the market.
Rounding out the band are Jamison Peters on synths and programming, and bassist Doug Weese.
Thru It All’s first single, “Irrelevant,” drops Nov. 12 from the forthcoming EP of the same name, available Dec. 3. “Irrelevant” packs it all in – heavy guitar riffs, lucid loops and powerful drumming – and lyrically sorts through self-doubt that the main character, in full-throttle fashion, could have avoided had he just listened to those who love him most: his friends.
“Irrelevant” will be streaming and available for download everywhere. Follow Thru It All at their official website, thruitallband.com, and on social media.
