Local teen set to release three singles

By LOGAN CURTIS
Tahlequah is home to many different musical artists - from Carrie Underwood during her time at Northeastern State University, to local bands such as DocFell & Co. that perform regularly in town. Jadyn Dawson aspires to become one of these household names in the community through her musical talent.
Dawson is 17 and is about to begin her senior year at Tahlequah High School. When she's not at cheer practice, babysitting or working on homework, she's usually working on her music career.
While Dawson has been singing for most of her life, she only recently released her first single, "What It's Like." While her hobby of singing has always been something she enjoyed, once she realized this could potentially be her career path, she began to work toward that even more.
"I started doing choir in pre-K, then All-State choir from elementary through high school," said Dawson. "I've always enjoyed singing, but within this past year, there have been many opportunities to turn my hobby into a career. Last year, I auditioned for a program called Vocal Star, and was accepted to perform and do a workshop in Los Angeles. As a result, I was placed in front of many music producers and industry professionals. The callbacks I received opened doors leading to the recording of my new songs."
Vocal Star is a program wherein performers of all ages can put their names in front of a number of labels in hopes of signing deals with these companies. Dawson's success with the program allowed her a number of opportunities to travel, including a trip to Nashville, where her music was recorded.
"The studio process included myself and a team of co-writers and producers in a professional studio," said Dawson. "We traveled to Nashville in March and spent four days writing and recording my three songs."
As of now, Dawson has recorded those songs and has not yet begun discussing plans for an entire album.
She feels like the support and love she has been shown by the community thus far has been a great motivator for her dreams.
"Tahlequah has been a huge supporter full of family and friends, said Dawson. "Their response so far has been nothing but positive."
Following "What It's Like," Dawson is set to release her next single, "Needin' You," a song dedicated to her father, on June 12.
Check it out
Dawson's music is online and more information is at www.facebook.com/jadyndawsonmusic. For business inquiries, email Dawson at jaydndawsonmusic@gmail.com.
