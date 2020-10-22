Local woman displaying with '24 Works on Paper'

OKLAHOMA CITY – 24 Works on Paper, a traveling exhibition of work by living Oklahoma artists, is at the Wigwam Gallery, 123 W. Commerce St. in Altus, until Nov. 13.
Participating artists for 24 Works on Paper include Marium Rana of Tahlequah.
Regular gallery hours are by appointment only Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. OVAC will also have a digital catalog and education guide available on their website for those who would prefer to enjoy the exhibition from home.
“We are excited to showcase the work of these Oklahoma artists, and that we are able to expand the knowledge of the arts through the Wigwam Gallery, and our online virtual tour,” says Matthew Davids, administrator of art collections at NBC Oklahoma.
The virtual tour is free for people to access online at nbcwigwam.art.
The 24 Works on Paper exhibition features 24 works of art created on paper, including media such as printmaking, drawing, painting, and photography. The 2020-2022 guest curator is Heather Ahtone, senior curator at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City.
“Working on paper is magic. Taking beaten pulp that has been pressed flat, and using its naturally textured surface to one’s advantage, requires a certain mastery of the hand and the materials. It was a thoroughly enjoyable process and I am grateful to all the artists who submitted and to OVAC for asking me to participate,” said Ahtone.
The guest curator is responsible for selecting all the works for this touring exhibition in addition to the Curator's Choice and Award of Merit cash prizes. Additionally, all artworks are included in a full-color catalog along with an essay by the curator.
24 Works on Paper will be on view at the Wigwam Gallery before traveling to eight other locations throughout the state for more than a year, bringing original, contemporary Oklahoma artwork to viewers in communities in all regions of the state. Stops on the exhibition’s tour include: Dec. 7-Jan. 15th, 2021, Forest Heritage Center Museum in Broken Bow; March 15-April 23, McArts Gallery of Fine Art in McAlester; May 3-June 11, Cherokee Strip Heritage Museum in Enid; July 1-31, TAC Gallery in Tulsa; Aug. 9-Oct. 1, Spider Gallery in Tahlequah; Oct. 11-Nov. 12, Centre Arts Gallery at SEOSU in Durant; and Dec. 2-Jan. 22, 2022, Oklahoma Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City.
For more information about this OVAC exhibition and to view the online catalog, visit www.24works.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.