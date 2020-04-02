By BYRON BEERS
With the COVID-19 outbreak persuading people to stay home on a frequent basis, watching television shows is a great way to spend time.
The Tahlequah Daily Press asked followers on its Facebook page what they are currently viewing, especially if they are "sheltering at home."
There is a lengthy list and a wide variety, readers agree.
British shows were popular picks. Also among the most-often selected are reruns. Some of the shows mentioned, including the British ones, were: "The Voice," "Shark Tank," "American Idol," "Married at First Sight," "The Conners," "Good Eats: Reloaded," "Midsomer Murders," "Inspector Lewis," "Deadwood," "Longmire," "Hell on Wheels," "House," "Survivor," "Last Man Standing," "The Goldbergs," "Grey's Anatomy," "Wicked Tuna" and "Blue Bloods."
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness," "Blue Bloods," "Midsomer Murders," and "True Blood" were among the favorites.
There are a number of ways to watch TV shows. Netflix and Amazon Prime both offer originals when it comes to movies, TV shows and series.
"Tiger King," a 2020 true crime documentary series about the life of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is currently one of the most-watched Netflix originals. He has run for several offices in Oklahoma.
Other hot picks on Netflix are "Ozark," "All American," "We Are the Walking Dead," "You," "Elite," "Outlander" and "Peaky Blinders."
Some of the top Amazon Prime originals include "The Man in the High Castle," "Patriot," "Fleabag," "Good Omens," "Sneaky Pete" and "Bosch."
"The Last Ship" and "The Hot Zone" are series centered on virus pandemics.
