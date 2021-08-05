Locals must get on list to read best sellers

Good things are worth waiting for, and a good book is no exception.
Some of this summer's most popular best sellers are not yet available in hard copy form at Tahlequah Public Library, although a few are already to read in ebook format or listen to the audio books. But you can get your name on the waiting list for others that have received nationwide acclaim from readers.
Librarian Jane Adams discussed several of these books during the most recent "Quick Looks" program, available in video form on the library's Facebook page.
Anything Stephen King writes is certain to be a best seller, and "Billy Summers," his latest novel which came out Aug. 3, is no exception. The library will have it in physical and ebook variants.
Unlike some of King's books, this isn't a horror novel, but a suspense thriller.
"Billy Summers is a decorated veteran, one of the world's best snipers, a killer for hire," Adams said.
But Summers doesn't kill just anyone. He only takes contracts on people who are truly evil and deserve death. He has accepted the assignment to take out such an individual -- and he has determined this will be his last job before retirement.
But things start going wrong, and it just gets worse. Many complications arise that Summers has to face. How will he overcome them all so he can complete his career and find relief? Readers can bet that King will come up with plenty of plot twists before they find out the answer.
People who are a bit wary of flying cross country are in for more nail biting from another of Adams' choices, "Falling," a suspense thriller by T.J. Newman. The library is getting quite a few requests for this title, recommended by several reviewers, including prominent authors James Patterson and Lee Child.
The lead character is an airline pilot who is preparing to take off when he receives a phone call from his wife's number. The caller is a man who tells the pilot he is holding his wife and children hostage, and the pilot has the choice of crashing the plane and killing everyone aboard, or having his family murdered.
"The pilot spends the whole book trying to figure out how to save his family, and the plane and passengers," Adams said.
The author, a flight attendant, logged plenty of miles working on the book in flight, when not assisting and serving passengers, she said. She expects the book will become a movie -- perhaps a top hit in a future summer.
"The Paper Palace," by Miranda Cowley Heller, is a different type of summer read, set at a beach house. Elle, a happily married woman, encounters Jonas, with whom she was once involved. They rekindle their old romance. Elle must decide whether she wants to stay with her husband, or try once again to see if she can make it with Jonas. There is a deep mystery about what happened in the past.
Another summer-themed book, "Blush," by Jamie Brenner, involves three generations of women who come together at the family vineyard. Grandmother Vivian, mother Leah and daughter Sadie each brings her own drama to this point of convergence. The younger women learn the vineyard is on the verge of financial collapse and may have to be sold.
While trying to resurrect it, they revisit a point in the grandmother's past where she hosted the "trashy book club," in which she and her contemporaries reveled in scandalous women's novels of their past. The women go over the books, comparing and contrasting issues confronting characters with the ones facing them in a pivotal summer.
The final novel Adams discussed, "Such a Quiet Place," by Megan Miranda, is a thriller/mystery/suspense story.
Harper, the main character, lives in Holland's Edge, an idyllic neighborhood where everyone knows and likes each other. Then there's a murder and the suspect, Ruby, is convicted and sent to prison.
A year or so later, her conviction is overturned and she returns to live with Harper, her old roommate. But not everybody is happy to see her back in town. While Ruby maintains her innocence, Harper tries to discover the real murderer despite many threats she encounters in the community.
