Locals share favorite TV shows, streaming series

Oklahomans have a diverse taste when it comes to television shows, and with summer underway, they're tuning in more often than not.
The Tahlequah Public Library has a wide collection of DVDs available for checkout, including entire seasons of television programs. Sarah Woolard, of TPL, touched on some of the most popular series on the shelves right now.
“‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Call the Midwife,’” said Woolard.
“Yellowstone” is on its fourth season, having premiered in 2018. The Paramount Network sets up the stakes for the show on its website: “The Duttons own the largest ranch in Montana and employ a ruthless mix of business, politics and violence to hold on to the precious land at the heart of their family empire in this searing modern-day western.”
A period drama and BBC production, “Call the Midwife” airs on PBS in the U.S. and, as described by PBS: “...follows the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar [London], providing the poorest women with the best possible care." Season 11 of the series premiered in March 2022.
Woolard mentioned another, older series that is often snatched up.
“One of our most popular [series] is ‘Gunsmoke,’” said Woolard. “I think we have every single season and they get checked out constantly.”
Originally airing on CBS starting in the 1950s, episodes of “Gunsmoke” are also available on Paramount+. The streaming service provides the premise of the western: “Marshal Matt Dillon tries to prevent lawlessness from overtaking Dodge City, Kansas.”
Woolard also said if people don’t see the program they want to watch at the Tahlequah library, they can find it in the rest of their system.
“You can log and put in a request for it on the website,” said Woolard. “You’ll need a library card.”
However, shows aren’t just on television anymore. With a plethora of streaming services to browse through, local shared their favorites.
Tahlequah-resident Dylan Goodman named "Stranger Things" as “the only reason I have Netflix.”
“‘Stranger Things’ is my favorite right now,” said Goodman. “Every episode is always exciting.”
The fourth season of “Stranger Things” was released on Netflix this year and follows the mysteries of a small town and the “terrifying supernatural forces” surrounding it, as Netflix describes.
Lacie Croman, also from Tahlequah, raved about her current top pick.
“‘Our Flag Means Death’ on HBO Plus,” said Croman. “It’s kind of about a rich lord who wants to be a gentleman pirate and he’s terrible at it.”
Comedy “Our Flag Means Death” is now streaming on HBO Max.
Check it out
Find these series on their respective streaming services or, if available, at the Tahlequah Public Library, which also provides card holders with limited media streaming on the Hoopla app.
