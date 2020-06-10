The Oklahoma Historical Society Oral History Collection is comprised of over 4,000 interviews ranging from 1956 to the present day.
The collection includes radio broadcasts, political speeches, music, interviews, and much more. The largest collections are the Living Legends Collection, www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2cTTbGugbsaVo0gridwYaU0aokzMUzHb, donated to the OHS by Oklahoma Christian College, and the OHS's own Oral History Collection. Many of these interviews have been uploaded to the Oklahoma Historical Society Audio Archives YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/user/OHSaudioDept/videos.
Interviews and audio from many other collections have been added. Some of the most popular include the Martha Royce Blaine Collection, www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2cTTbGugbsbTex677IVxGyCSXoJlGcUQ, which is comprised of American Indian recordings from various tribes, and Clara Luper's radio show, www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2cTTbGugbsbTex677IVxGyCSXoJlGcUQ.
The channel has been divided into playlists for browsing. Some playlists include World Wars I and II, Dust Bowl, land runs, prisoners of war, and influenza epidemic interviews. New content is added every month. More interviews can be found in the online catalog, okhistory.cuadra.com/star/public.html.
For more information, contact Mallory Covington at 405-522-0876 or mcovington@okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.