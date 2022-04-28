Lorrie Morgan to appear at Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS - Lorrie Morgan, one of the most emotive country vocalists today, is making stops at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, May 5, at 8 p.m. and Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Friday, May 6, at 8 p.m. Both shows are free. Guests must be 21 or older.
Morgan is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing "Paper Roses." She was inducted into the Opry cast when she was 24.
Morgan's first three albums all earned platinum awards. Her "Greatest Hits" collection is also platinum. "War Paint," "Greater Need" and "Shakin' Things Up" are gold record numbers. Country fans also voted Morgan as their TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994, 1996, 1997 and 1998.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111. For information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338.
or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
