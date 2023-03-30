Lorrie Morgan to hit the road to Hard Rock Live

TULSA – Considered one of the most eloquently emotive vocalists of modern times, country sensation Lorrie Morgan is stepping on the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale March 31.
Lorrie Morgan, known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her performances, is the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive platinum albums. Known for hits like “A Picture of Me Without You,” “I Guess You Had To Be There,” “Watch Me,” “What Part of No,” “Five Minutes,” “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength,” “Except for Monday,” “Go Away,” and “Something in Red,” she’s considered a song stylist in the grandest tradition.
The Nashville native is the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member George Morgan. She made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage at age 13, singing “Paper Roses.” When her father died suddenly of a heart attack at age 51, she was 16 at the time and just beginning her musical career. She began making her own records shortly after and was inducted into the Opry at just 24 years old.
Morgan married fellow country singer Keith Whitley in 1986. She was signed to RCA Records in 1987, and her onslaught of hits began the following year.
Her first three albums, “Leave the Light On,” “Something in Red,” and “Watch Me” all earned Platinum Record awards. “War Paint,” “Greater Need,” and “Shakin' Things Up” are all Gold Record winners. She sang "The Sad Cafe" on “Common Threads: Songs of the Eagles,” which was named the CMA Album of the Year in 1994. Country fans also voted Lorrie Morgan their TNN/Music City News Female Vocalist of the Year in 1994, 1996, 1997, and 1998.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. From signature restaurants and gaming to award-winning live entertainment, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa offers the best amenities in Oklahoma. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
