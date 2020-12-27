BROKEN ARROW – The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse is currently accepting scripts for “Love, Corona Style.” Deadline for submission is Friday, January 8, by 11:59 p.m. Please see the guidelines and submission information for more details.
Submissions are open to playwrights over the age of 18 who currently reside in Oklahoma, and may be of any race, color, ethnicity, or background. Plays should be written specifically to be performed via Zoom, with actors live-streaming from individual locations.
The theme centers on love and relationships in the COVID and Zoom era: blind dating, quarantine, anti-Valentine’s Day. Participants should be creative and use the imagination, thinking outside the Zoom box and focusing on comedic aspects of the current situation. Comedy with a heart is timeless.
Participants are encouraged to write characters of all gender identities, ethnicities, races, ages, etc. Scripts must be 8-10 pages and formatted in Dramatist Guild style. Scripts must be original and previously unproduced.
Submit scripts with a “PG-13” rating (mild cursing and sexual innuendo are acceptable). A maximum of two different scripts may be submitted; only one script per playwright is eligible for production.
Playwrights may submit scripts in Word or PDF format to BACPShorts@gmail.com. Title of the play and page numbers must appear on every page. Playwright’s name must not appear on any page.
Submit a separate cover sheet with the following information: title, author, primary mailing address, email address(es), phone number(s).
BACP is also seeking directors for the short plays in “Love, Corona Style.” All experience levels are welcome. Direct any questions to BACPShorts@gmail.com. Directors may apply here: https://forms.gle/5r1iyHpB1WRf3B1t5
Deadline is Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
