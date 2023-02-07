Loverboy to perform July concert in Tulsa

TULSA – With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, and big rock sound, Loverboy is hitting the road and bringing its high-energy live show to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Feb. 10.
For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend,” delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978. After being rejected by all the major U.S. record labels, Loverboy signed with Columbia Records Canada, entering the studio with producer Bruce Fairbairn and engineer Bob Rock to record their self-titled debut album, which went on to sell more than 700,000 copies in Canada. Columbia U.S. released the album in November 1980, which went on to sell more than 2 million albums in the United States and 4 million worldwide.
Soon the band found themselves playing on mega tours with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas, and Def Leppard, to name a few. They quickly became MTV darlings, being one of the first bands ever featured on the music channel. They’ve sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multiplatinum plaques, including the 4-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s “Keep It Up,” and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.” In addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” their string of hits includes such arena rock staples as “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid Is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven in Your Eyes,” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”
Along with Reno and Dean, Loverboy still includes original members Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums, with Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve – former member of Dean and Frenette’s pre-Loverboy band Streetheart – replacing the late Scott Smith on bass, and continues a healthy touring schedule around the world.
For more information on Loverboy, visit www.LoverboyBand.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.