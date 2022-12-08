Lynne, Jackson to go to National Cowboy fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Darci Lynne, Oklahoma ventriloquist, singer, actress, and 2017 America’s Got Talent winner comes home to perform her last show of 2022 for the Oklahoma Opry’s end of the year fundraiser Dec. 30 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum.
Tickets will range from $45-$250 with VIP Table Sponsorships available at www.oklahomaopry.com.
Oklahoma Cultural Treasure, Queen of Rockabilly, and Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame member, Wanda Jackson will also be honored that evening with the Wanda Jackson Trailblazer Award. This award in her name will then be given annually to a person who has been a trailblazer in their field.
This special night of music will also include auction items and special appearances by the following Oklahoma Opry performers:
Gracee Shriver, who is an Oklahoma singer, songwriter, and Season 17, Top 16 contestant on The Voice. Shriver has been selected as a member of Oklahoma’s Women of Song project and was chosen by CMT for Belmont Country Showcases from 2020-'22; Oklahoma Creativity and Music Ambassador and founding member of Horseshoe Road, Kyle Dillingham will be a featured performer and play as a member of the Oklahoma Opry band; Cutter Elliott is an Oklahoma singer songwriter who continues to defy the odds. Being born eight weeks premature, partly blind and deaf, while diagnosed with cerebral palsy and autism never slowed him down. You can hear his inspirational story as he shares at Autism Speaks events and in his new documentary “Can’t Never Could Do Nothing: The Incredible Story of Country Music Singer Cutter Elliott.”; Josh Roberts is an independent pop artist and songwriter who grew up on the Opry stage and cut his teeth in Nashville, writing, performing, recording, and traveling the country playing backup for other artists. Roberts now resides in OKC where his recent project of original music was released song-by-song; and Kyle and Amanda Earhart are a brother and sister duo who have performed together and as solo artists their entire lives. First getting their start at the OK Opry, Kyle works between Nashville and Oklahoma pursuing his country music career, while Amanda collaborates in LA and Dallas writing, teaching, and performing in pop and contemporary gospel genres.
Tickets are now available for the New Year’s Eve Eve fundraising Concert and Auction benefiting the Opry Heritage Foundation of OK and its three programs. The programs include Granville Community Music School, which provides quality music lessons to children from low income families for $0.50 per lesson; Guitars for Vets – OKC chapter – provides 10 free guitar lessons to veterans, who upon completion receive a new guitar and all accessories from the national Guitar for Vets organization. OHFO will be expanding to Tulsa and Muskogee in 2023; and the Oklahoma Opry, Oklahoma’s Official Country Music Show has brought OKC family friendly, live music entertainment on Saturday nights for over 45 years.
The Opry Heritage Foundation of Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization transforming lives through music. Their mission is to provide quality music education and artist development, while expanding the music and tourism industries in Oklahoma.
