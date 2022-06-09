Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks, and Zach Bryan to headline 2022 Born & Raised Music Festival

PRYOR – Born & Raised Music Festival had announced its 2022 lineup, which will feature Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks, and Zach Bryan, from Sep. 16-18. Presale passes are available now.
Born & Raised will once again take over the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma, the long-standing home of Rocklahoma.
Details for The Friday Night Honky Tonk, which has expanded to two stages for 2022, have also been revealed. Available to any festival attendee with a full weekend pass, the kick-off event will be headlined by rising Oklahoma country star Zach Bryan. Throughout the full weekend, Born & Raised 2022 will feature more than 35 acts across its stacked lineup including Brothers Osborne, Margo Price, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Flatland Cavalry, American Aquarium, and many more.
“The reaction from fans in year one of Born & Raised was overwhelmingly reassuring that the festival we put together was a success,” said Festival Producer Mike DuCharme of AEG Presents. “We couldn’t wait to get going on 2022 and get this year’s lineup out to the public. We hope people sing along with some of their favorite bands plus discover some new ones to add to their daily playlists.”
“I can’t wait to come back, and I’m gonna play as many damn songs as they let me,” said Cody Jinks.
Fans can register now for the presale at www.bornandraisedfestival.com. Weekend General Admission passes start at $129.50 with reserved seating starting at $239.50. VIP packages, starting at $499.50, include up-close reserved seating, VIP parking, private viewing areas, and beverage service plus access to the Red River Saloon.
The Red River Saloon VIP area, hosted by Jamie Lin Wilson, will once again feature intimate acoustic sets throughout the weekend from select festival acts in addition to catered lunch and dinner plus non-alcoholic drinks. Red River Saloon is included with Troubadour, Weekend VIP and Homestead Seats, and can also be added on to any B&R festival pass for $199.50 plus fees. GA camping, VIP camping and glamping options are also available for all purchasers.
Born & Raised Music Festival debuted in 2021 with ZZ Top, Cody Jinks, Blackberry Smoke, Zach Bryan, Parker McCollum, Jack Ingram, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, Nikki Lane and many more.
The full lineup for Born & Raised Music Festival 2022 is as follows:
Friday, September 16: Zach Bryan, American Aquarium, Mike and The Moonpies, Jamie Lin Wilson, Joshua Ray Walker, Tim Montana, Kendell Marvel, and Dalton Domino.
Saturday, September 17: Cody Jinks, Brothers Osborne, Hold My Beer & Watch This w/ Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen, Margo Price, Flatland Cavalry, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Natalie Hemby, Kody West, Charles Wesley Godwin, Nick Shoulders, Gracie York, Leah Blevins, William Beckmann, and Matt Schuster.
Sunday, September 18: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott Band, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Wade Bowen, Corey Kent, The Band of Heathens, Whitey Morgan & The 78’s, Tanner Usrey, Kat Hasty, Them Dirty Roses, Josh Meloy, Riddy Arman, Summer Dean, and Courtney Patton.
