OKLAHOMA CITY – Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma’s 2020 season includes an eclectic mix of shows with hope, love and family, native peoples, and reunions.
The season features three productions at Lyric at the Plaza, 1725 NW 16 St.: "Having Our Say," Feb. 19-March 8; "Distant Thunder," March 25-April 11; and "Head Over Heels," Sept. 23-Oct. 11. Three productions will be at the Civic Center Music Hall, 201 N Walker Ave.: Roald Dahl’s "Matilda," June 23-28; "Grease," July 7-12; and "Kinky Boots," July 21-26.
The season returns to the Plaza for "Head Over Heels," a new pop musical mash-up of royalty and renegades. The adventure of irony and courtship is told through verse set to the pop music of the 1980s rock band, The Go-Gos. Lyric will produce two add-on shows: the children’s favorite "The Cat in the Hat," Jan. 23-Feb. 9, and the holiday classic "Lyric’s A Christmas Carol," Nov. 27-Dec. 24, both at the Plaza.
Season tickets are available starting at $235 per person. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric’s box office at 405-524-9312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.