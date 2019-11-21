OKLAHOMA CITY - Lyric's "A Christmas Carol," presented by Devon Energy, returns in its 2019 edition to Oklahoma City's Plaza District featuring joyous music, dazzling costumes, and an acclaimed Broadway actor reprising the role of Ebenezer Scrooge.
Performances are Nov. 29-Dec. 24 at Lyric's Plaza Theatre, 1725 N.W. 16th St. Tickets are on sale now and start at $25.
"Charles Dickens' story stands the test of time as the greatest holiday story in the modern English language," said Michael Baron, Lyric's producing artistic director, and director of this production. "Lyric's 'A Christmas Carol' has become a holiday tradition, now in its ninth year. We know it's an important story to the community and is often the first live theatrical experience for many children."
Returning for his fourth holiday production with Lyric is Broadway's Dirk Lumbard as Scrooge. The cast features many Lyric favorites, including Charlie Monnot as Bob Cratchit, Thomas E. Cunningham as Jacob Marley/Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe, Mateja Govich as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Susan Riley as a solicitor, Matthew Alvin Brown as Topper, Lexi Windsor as Belle, Jennifer Teel as Mrs. Fred and Brenda Williams as Mrs. Dilber. The production also includes Andi Dema as Fred/Young Scrooge, Natalya Fisher as the Ghost of Christmas Past and Nakeisha McGee as Mrs. Cratchit.
Continuing another cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past seven years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated over $150,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need.
To purchase tickets to the production, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org, or call Lyric's Box Office at 405-524-9312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.