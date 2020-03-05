OKLAHOMA CITY – Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will present the world premiere of the Native American musical "Distant Thunder" this month as part of the organization’s New Works Initiative.
"Distant Thunder" will be staged at Lyric at the Plaza, 1725 NW 16 St., March 25-April 11. Single and season tickets are available.
The production centers on Darrell Waters, a successful young attorney, who returns to his childhood home in Montana to broker a deal that can benefit his tribe, the impoverished Blackfeet Nation. He soon faces his reclusive father about their painful past and grapples with the paradigm of what it means to be Native American in the U.S.. Cultures collide and unite through music, dance, stories and faith.
The book is written by famed director/choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett and her actor/writer son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett. "Distant Thunder" features music and lyrics by Chris Wiseman and Shaun Taylor-Corbett, with additional music and lyrics from Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Michael Moricz. The production will be directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, and feature scenic and lighting designs by Shawn Irish and costume design by E.B. Brooks. Music direction will be provided by Michael Morris, with stage management by Laurena Sherrill.
Single tickets start at $25. For more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org or call Lyric’s box office at 405-524-9312.
