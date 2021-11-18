'MADtv' alum Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to take on Tulsa

TULSA – “MADtv” and internet comedy sensation Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is hitting the road and making a return stop to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on April 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Nov. 19.
Born and raised in San Jose, California, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes kickstarted her career as a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders. After being named “Rookie of the Year” and performing in Super Bowl XXXVII, Reyes moved to Los Angeles where she became an internet sensation with her viral video “Nail Salon,” which led to many stand-up, television and film opportunities. That same year, she joined the cast of “MADtv” as a series regular, which spawned another internet sensation, “Bon Qui Qui.” This original character, a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter, has been enjoyed, viewed and replicated by more than 65 million people worldwide.
In June 2009, Reyes recorded her first one-hour comedy special for Comedy Central and Warner Bros. Records titled “That’s How We Do It.” Her second one-hour special, “The Homecoming Show,” is currently available on Netflix along with her third special, “Not Fancy,” which is a Netflix original. In 2017, she filmed her fourth special, “Mahalo & Goodnight,” in Honolulu. It premiered on the Epix Channel and is now available for streaming on Hulu.
Reyes also holds a record deal with Warner Bros. Records where she released a full album titled “Gold Plated Dreams,” which she’s toured twice, selling out both times. She later released a Christmas EP titled “Merry Hoodmas.” Reyes has also appeared in multiple ads and commercials, including campaigns for Sprint, Visa, Snickers, Verizon, All-State, K-Swiss and Dryers Ice Cream and was the spokesperson for the Texas-based restaurant chain Taco Cabana. She has guest starred on shows like “The Shield,” “Ugly Betty,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and others. She’s also starred in films like “Our Family Wedding,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel,” “Enough Said,” “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” and “Mom’s Night Out.”
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
