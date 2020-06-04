MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Art Guild members have been busy drawing, painting, and producing art despite the coronavirus shutdown, and the Muskogee Art Guild is sponsoring a "Shelter in Place Art Show."
New MAG art pieces will be on display through the end of June in the gallery windows. Although the gallery will not be open, check the display at 211 W. Broadway often, since it will be rotated weekly.
Pieces can be purchased by calling DeAnn at 970-318-1406, or emailing her at deannmcdaniel@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.