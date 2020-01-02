MAG sets art workshops

MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Art Guild, 211 West Broadway, will host classes and workshops in January.
The Art of Pastel with Patricia Bradley is set for Saturday, Jan. 4, 9 a.m. to noon., and Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Attendees can bring their own soft pastels to work on a current project, learn new techniques, or try different supports. Reservations are appreciated, and the maximum number of students is eight. The cost is $35 for MAG members, and $45 for nonmembers.
Art & Fun! with George Fulk is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. All materials are provided to paint a meadow lark with oil paints on oil paper. Reservations are appreciated, and the cost is $25 for MAG members, and $30 for nonmembers.
Oil Painting for Beginners & Up with Leslie Lienau is a three-day workshop set for Tuesday-Thursday, Jan. 14-16, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. The workshop will focus on how to paint with oils.
Topics include Painting Best Practices, The Science of Color, and Paint Handling. Lienau is the founder and principal instructor of Oklahoma Academy of Classical Art in Edmond, as well as an award-winning artist and experienced teacher.
Lienau provides lectures, demonstrations, and individual instruction through painting and mixing exercises. The maximum is 15 students by reservation and advance payment only by Jan. 6. Most materials are provided or shared. The cost is $300 for MAG members, and $320 for nonmembers.
Visit muskogeeartguild.org or call 918-931-8228 for more information. The Muskogee Art Guild is open Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
