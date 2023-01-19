MUSKOGEE – Award-winning pastel artist, Patricia Bradley, will teach a two-day workshop Feb. 16-17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Muskogee Art Guild Studio.
Bradley will be highlighting the process invented by Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque in the early 1900s. The workshop will be held at the Muskogee Art Guild Studio, 106 S. Main St. Members will be charged $150 and non-members will have to pay $175.
Participants will begin with a still life photograph and deconstruct the composition into an abstract in stages. Some experience with pastels is helpful but not essential. To register, call Kay Goad at 918-360-8004. For payment options and supply lists, visit muskogeeartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.