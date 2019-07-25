MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild invites all artists to enter artwork highlighting things associated with food.
Artists can enter up to four pieces, which must be delivered to the Guild, 2011 W. Broadway, on July 30-31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibit will run Aug. 6 through Sept. 26, with a reception on Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The entry fee is $10 per piece for artwork. Art should be appropriately framed and wired for hanging, with no saw-tooth hangers, spring clasps, clips, uni-frames, self-adhesive hooks, strings, cardboard hangers or brackets. Canvas wraps are permitted without frames.
Space will be provided for individuals wishing to have a one-person exhibit.
No commission will be taken on sales.
For more details, visit muskogeeartguild.org or call DeAnn McDaniel, 970-318-1406.
