MAG to host Tri-County Art Show, benefit auction

MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild announces upcoming events.
The inaugural Chairs for Charity event will benefit arts in the Muskogee area. Original hand-painted chairs by local artists are available through a silent auction. The chairs can be viewed and bids placed 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, beginning Dec. 10 through Dec. 19, at Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway.
Bid winners will be notified and may pick up chairs Dec. 19 after 1:30 p.m.
The Guild will be open Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m. for the Tri-County Art Show and the annual Under $100 Art Show reception. The Tri-County Art Show features artists from Cherokee, Wagoner, and Muskogee Counties, and the reception is a come-and-go event.
Besides the Chairs for Charity auction, hundreds of unique and original art works will be available priced under $100. Those interested in larger works can shop for larger, award-winning pieces from the Tri-County Art Show.
For more information, contact the Muskogee Art Guild at 918-683-4200 or visit muskogeeartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.