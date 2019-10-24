MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee Art Guild will host the fifth annual Tri-County Art Show, featuring artists from Cherokee, Muskogee, and Wagoner counties, Dec. 10 through January.
This is a member show, so artists must belong to one of the three host art groups, but can live in any county.
Delivery of artwork is Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a $10 entry fee.
A meet-and-greet artist reception will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, 5-7 p.m., at the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway.
The Arts Council of Tahlequah developed the Tri County Art Show in 2015. Cherokee, Muskogee and Wagoner counties have been working together on the show and plan to develop it for 2020 as a regional show to include artists from as many counties in the area as are interested.
The annual Art Under 100 Art Show will be held concurrently with the Tri-County Show.
This is a Muskogee Art Guild tradition and draws Christmas shoppers. It is open to the public, and anyone may enter.
For more information, call Muskogee Art Guild, 918-683-4200; access the website, muskogeeartguild.org; or come by the Guild for entry forms.
