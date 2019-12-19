MUSKOGEE - Muskogee Art Guild has announced the Winter Artist Workshops and Classes for adult and teens.
Experienced instructors are teaching a wide variety of mediums at the Guild, including acrylics, pastels, pencil and charcoal drawing, oils, clay sculpture, and multi-media prints. Two artist workshops are planned.
Oil Painting for Beginners & Up with Leslie Lienau will be Jan. 14-16, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This workshop will focus on how to paint with oils. The maximum is 15 by reservation and advance payment only by Jan. 6. Most materials are included.
Clay Sculpture of Animals with Glen Thomas is set for March 28-29, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. This workshop covers the handling of water-based clay and basic design. A maximum of 10 students by reservation and advance payment only by March 14 will be accepted. Most materials are included.
Classes are scheduled January-March.
The Art of Pastel with Patricia Ridge Bradley will be Jan. 4 and Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to noon. Artists can bring their own soft pastels to work on a project, learn new techniques, or try different supports. The maximum is eight, and reservations are appreciated.
Art & Fun! with George Fulk is set for Jan. 13, 6-8 p.m. Attendees will paint a meadow lark with oil paints on oil paper, and all materials are included.
Art & Fun! with Gwyn LaCrone will be on Jan. 27 and Feb. 24, 6-8 p.m. All materials will be included so artists can paint with acrylics on canvas. Reservations are appreciated.
Art & Fun! with Cynthia Powell is Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. Artists will make Gelli prints using foam mats and freezer paper. All materials are included. A maximum of 10 students by reservation will be accepted with advance payment taken.
The opportunity to draw or paint from a live, clothed model with no instruction is offered Jan. 20 and Feb. 17. Reservations are appreciated.
Weekend Fundamental Drawing I is set for Feb. 8-9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Attendees will learn to draw what they see. This has a maximum of eight students by reservation only. All materials are included.
Weekend Fundamental Drawing II will be March 7-8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This is a continuation of Fundamental Drawing I. All materials are included. The cost is $150 for MAG members, and $170 for non-members.
Patricia Bradley will offer Dynamic Figure Drawing for four weeks: Feb. 12, 19, and 26, and March 4. All classes are 1-3 p.m., and a materials list will be provided upon registration. Attendees will learn to draw the human figure in four classes. Eight students is the maximum by reservation with advance payment only.
MAG strives to help support and promote visual artists, to encourage fine art awareness, and make educational opportunities for members and the public. For information, visit www.muskogeeartguild.org.
