MAG to offer workshops, creative venue

MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild offers workshops and opportunities to create art scheduled for the end of January.
Model Share Monday will be on Jan. 20. Attendees can draw or paint from a live, clothed model. Reservations appreciated. The cost is $10 for MAG members, and $15 for nonmembers. Call the gallery for details.
Beginning Jan. 21 Muskogee Art Guild volunteers and award-winning artists will be on hand at Members Open Studio. Paula Hefley will be available for informal advice and encouragement for watercolorists on Tuesdays, and Gwen LaCrone will be in house for those especially interested in acrylics or oils on Thursdays. On days DeAnn McDaniel is working on projects, she will also be available for those interested in alcohol ink or colored pencil. Artists should bring their own supplies and projects, and receive free instruction, encouragement and support.
Open Studio is available Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art and Fun with Gwyn LaCrone is set for Monday, Jan. 27, 6-8 p.m. Attendees can paint roses for their sweethearts with acrylics on canvas, just in time for Valentine’s Day. All materials are provided. Reservations are appreciated. The cost is $25 for MAG members, and $30 for nonmembers.
For more information on events, classes, and art opportunities, vist the Muskogee Art Guild, 211 W. Broadway; call 918-683-4200; or visit muskogeeartguild.org.
