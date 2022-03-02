Makers of Grover Bishop movie set sights on next film

After the successful premier of a documentary on former Cherokee County sheriff Grover Bishop, a local filmmaker and producer have plans for a new project featuring a man that earned notoriety for dealings on the other side of the law.
"Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend," recently premiered at the Dream Theatre in downtown Tahlequah, shining a light on the gunslinging lawman and the various stories that surround his dealings with nefarious criminals of his era. The film received high praise from local residents who showed up for the screenings or watched it online.
"I thought it was well received," said BJ Baker, who produced the film. "What amazes me is after filming it and doing the show, so many people have come forward with other stories. So the show has brought out other people to tell their Grover Bishop stories. I guess there will always be some other page to it."
The show sold out for its two screenings in Tahlequah. The film has also received enough attention that others in the area are hoping to have a showing of their own. It gave viewers a chance to hear stories from local figures such as Beth Herrington, historian; Bob Powell, former Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent; Jack Goss, retired Cherokee County investigator; former Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker and others.
Baker said it was important to capture their accounts of Bishop and the criminals he chased, before the stories were gone.
"We're just preserving Cherokee County history and these old timers' stories," he said. "These guys aren't going to be around forever, and when we lose them the stories are going with them. And Cherokee County has some really interesting stories."
The documentary was also an opportunity for Director Jeremy Scott to add some more experience under his belt. He said he was happy to see the project come to fruition, after months of compiling research, forming a script and interviewing locals.
"Once you work on something for seven months or so, finally, you're getting to hear people react to it," he said. "I think they were real genuine reactions and I got the impression that people liked it. There's some things about it - little things - that bother me, but the next one will be better and that's always the point."
After the filming wrapped, Baker thought it'd be interesting to capture the stories of an infamous individual on the other side of the law. So he and Scott are pairing up for another documentary on the notorious criminal Rex Brinlee, as well as the lawmen who brought him down.
"Rex is an easy guy to hate," Baker said. "He's a big villain. So it's kind of the other side of it. We've got Grover - the good guy on the law enforcement side. So I thought, 'Well, let's do a bad guy.' Whether good or bad, they're all Cherokee County history."
Going into the Grover Bishop documentary, Scott wanted to show the former sheriff as he was. While uncovering stories of the lawman's past, he found there were incidents that didn't always present him in the best of light. As he put it: "The man had his flaws."
However, with the upcoming Brinlee feature, the audience is unlikely to walk away with any other idea than the man was "a complete murdering, sociopathic psycho," Scott said.
"I would refuse to do a project on him if they said, 'Can you make him look better?' There's no way. What that guy did was unbelievable," he said. "Yes, I'm going to go in unbiased, but I don't have to put any extra spin on it to make him look worse. It's obvious the man was not fit for society."
Check it out
To watch "Grover Bishop: Making of a Legend," visit www.groverbishop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.