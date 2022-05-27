Mankiller's poetry collated into new book

SEATTLE, Washington – Wilma Mankiller, the late principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, was known for her activism for her people, her leadership in Indian Country and in Washington, D.C., her work in women’s rights and her legacy as depicted in a number of films.
Now, she will also be known as a poet.
"Mankiller Poems" will be released on June 6 from Pulley Press, at the same time that Mankiller’s likeness is appearing on the U.S. Mint’s quarter-dollar coin. The collection includes nineteen poems that were rescued from a barn in Adair County.
With the help of Charlie Soap, her husband and Cherokee community helper, founding Editor Frances McCue and Publisher Greg Shaw located the poems one by one, during the pandemic summer of 2021. On August days of more than 100-degree heat, in a metal building full of cardboard and plastic boxes, they thumbed through mold-pocked documents, old books, trophies, contents of desk drawers, recipes, medical research–and assembled nineteen poems. The 20th, “I Want to Be Reincarnated as Gloria Steinem,” came from Charlie Soap’s partner and Wilma’s dear friend, Kristina Kiehl.
The book includes a short foreword by Joy Harjo, the U.S. poet laureate, and the author of nine books of poetry, including the highly acclaimed An American Sunrise, several plays and children's books, and two memoirs, Crazy Brave and Poet Warrior. Mark Trahant, a citizen of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe, and editor-at-large for Indian Country Today, provides historical commentary for the poems.
Readers of "Mankiller Poems" might include other poets, amateur and professional historians, those interested in America’s indigenous heroes, women’s rights activists, political and civic leaders, young adults who are interested in leadership and all those who want to see another side of an inspiring leader.
“Wilma Mankiller’s poems are astonishing," Pulley Press founding Editor Frances McCue said. "How the chief of the Cherokee Nation wrote poems as a means of reflection on her life reveals a unique perspective on how art, and these poems in particular, may have enhanced Mankiller’s own leadership.”
