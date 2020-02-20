March filled to the brim at Tulsa PAC

TULSA - Spring has sprung at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as March is shaping up to be an eventful month.
Theatre North presents "The Face of Emmett Till," March 1, 7 and 8, in the Liddy Doenges Theatre. This true-to-life dramatization of the death of a 14-year-old black Chicagoan who, while visiting relatives in Mississippi in 1955, was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by two white men who claimed they wanted to teach him a lesson for (allegedly) whistling at a local white woman. The play chronicles this tragedy, its aftermath, Till's mother's heroic crusade for justice, and the beginnings of the Civil Rights Movement.
The Brown Bag It free concert series returns March 4 with Finnegans Awake in the Westby Pavilion, presented by Tulsa PAC Trust. The local folk band is comprised of Keith Francis, Heidi Rigert, Kristal Tomshany and Rob Tomshany. The show starts at 12:10 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to bring along their lunches to enjoy the show.
The Imagination Series returns March 6 with "Moon Mouse: A Space Odyssey," in the John H. Williams Theatre. Constantly bullied and picked on by the "cool" rats, Marvin the Mouse is labeled as a loser and a geek. As respite from the continuous badgering, Marvin retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. Lightwire Theatre is the genius behind the show, a group that combines theatre and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness with electroluminescent characters.
Celebrity Attractions brings a favorite back to Tulsa when "Stomp" invades Chapman Music Hall March 6-8. Explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique, "Stomp" is an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. This international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.
An unusual combination of flute, clarinet, and piano, the McGill/McHale Trio was initially formed for a festival concert, where brothers Anthony and Demarre McGill immediately bonded with Michael McHale. The players balance and blend their timbres with nuanced phrasing in dazzling performances. Chamber Music Tulsa presents the innovative trio March 8 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Stephen Sondheim's sublime musical "A Little Night Music" follows the romantic lives of several couples in early 1900s Europe. Join Theatre Tulsa for the fresh, original show that still has the power to enchant, running March 13-22 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Jump in the Millennium Falcon and journey to Tatooine, Alderaan and beyond with a complete showing of "Star Wars: A New Hope" in high-definition on a giant screen with John Williams' Oscar-winning score played live by Tulsa Symphony. The space opera takes flight March 14 in Chapman Music Hall.
"The Humans" by Stephen Karam won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Play, and follows Erik Blake, who has brought his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside the ramshackle pre-war duplex, eerie things start to go bump in the night, and the heart and horrors of the Blake clan are exposed. American Theatre Company presents the award-winning play March 20-28 in the Liddy Doenges Theatre.
Tulsa Ballet presents "Vendetta: A Mafia Story," March 26-29 in Chapman Music Hall. In 1950s Chicago, Rosalia Carbone's wedding day is marred by a violent murder, sparking a long-standing grudge between infamous rival mob families. When the Godfather, the feared patriarch of the family, is killed in a shootout, an enraged Rosalia takes his place.
"The Great Divorce" - C.S. Lewis' mesmerizing fantasy about heaven, hell and the choice between them - comes to life with Lewis' signature wit, amazing actors and dazzling, state-of-the-art stagecraft. Fellowship for Performing Arts presents the fantasy March 27-29 in the John H. Williams Theatre.
Tickets for all events are available at TulsaPAC.com or by calling the box office at 918-596-7111.
