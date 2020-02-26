March to bring music makers in like a lion

March will bring music makers out in full force, as the Green Country Jazz Festival returns for the 53rd year and venues around the lakes start to open.
Jack Myers, the lead man for Vox Squadron, will play an acoustic set at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave., at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1. Dewain's is for those 21 and over, and Sunday shows are free.
The Judge's Jam will kick off the 53rd Green Country Jazz Festival on Sunday at 8 p.m. in the NSU Jazz Lab, 215 N. Muskogee Ave. The jam will feature Whitney Ashe, Nick Schroeder, Edwin Canito Garcia, Michael Bremo, and Naughty Professor.
To continue the festival, High school jazz ensembles will perform 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on March 2 in the Northeastern State University Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N. Grand Ave. Participating schools include: Tahlequah, Claremore, Sand Springs, Fort Gibson, Holland Hall, Victory Christian, Madill, Verdigris, Wagoner, Muskogee, Coweta, and Oologah.
Head to the NSU CPA at 7 p.m. that night for the rest of the GCJF to hear more of Naughty Professor.
Northeastern State University students will give mixed recitals in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts, 605 N. Grand Ave., at 12:05 p.m. on March 6 and 13.
Sycamore Springs Arena has free shows for all ages in its restaurant at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Micaila Shea plays on March 6.
Free live music starts at 8 p.m. on Fridays in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave., for all ages. The Three Fs perform on March 6.
Ancient Oak Tavern in Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and 3 Rivers Tavern in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson host shows at 9 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays. All guests must be 21 or over, and the shows are free. On March 6, Empire will play in Tahlequah, and Livin' Country in Fort Gibson.
Dewain's Place presents Full Band Friday in March. Most shows start at 9:30 p.m., and there will be a $5 cover. Catch Paul Benjamin on Friday.
The monthly potluck and live music event at Tri-Community WEB Association is set for Saturday, March 7 at the community building, 17914 S. 580 Road. The program starts with an auction at 10 a.m., then the potluck at noon. The music starts at 1 p.m.
Kroner & Baer Pub and Linney Breaux's second annual Crawfish Festival is set for March 7 at Kroner, 200 N. Muskogee Ave. Running from 10 a.m. to midnight, the event will feature games, vendors, prizes, drink special, food, family-friendly areas, and live music. The bands start at 12:30 p.m., and on the schedule is: The Three F's, Casey West, Chance Chambers, Larry Huitt, Blue Bayou Band, Pumpkin Hollow Band, RC & the Ambers, Harley Tinsley, and Doc Fell & Co.
Other shows that Saturday include: Morgan Squared at Ancient Oak Tavern, and Prince Albert & The Royal Knights at 3 Rivers Tavern.
The Abundance Quartet will offer gospel music beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Faith Fellowship Church, 1002 S. College Ave.
NSU faculty member Laura Pillman will give a flute recital at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, in the NSU CPA.
On March 10, at 5 p.m. in the NSU CPA, NSU student Brennan Marcotte will give a trumpet recital.
Harmony Hawks are an NSU student-led, contemporary vocal music ensemble that specializes in the performance of commercial and contemporary repertoire. Hear this acappella group at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the NSU CPA.
The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road, opens up for drinks, food, and live music. Open to all ages, the live shows begin with Brett & Terri on March 13 at 7 p.m. They return the next night for a St. Pat's Party.
Also on March 13 are: Ahna Jennings and Calamity Heart, Dewain's Place; Scott Evans, The Branch; D'Elegantz Band, 3 Rivers Tavern; Michael Rappe, Sycamore Springs Arena; and Brent Giddens, Ancient Oak Tavern.
Saturday will have Brock and Katie Live, Kroner & Baer Pub; Whiskey Poet Society, Ancient Oak Tavern; and The Hi-Fidelics, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Taco Thursday starts again at The Deck on March 19, and Russ Jones will perform.
March 20 will have the following shows: Oklahoma Wildlife, The Branch; Derryl Perry, Ancient Oak Tavern; Savanna D, Sycamore Springs Arena; BC and The Big Rig, Dewain's Place; Brick Fields, The Deck; and Rod Robertson, 3 Rivers Tavern.
Shows scheduled for Saturday are: Andrew Harmon, Kroner & Baer Pub; Mason Jar Revival, The Deck; Carl Acuff Jr., 3 Rivers Tavern; and Prince Albert & The Royal Knights, Ancient Oak Tavern.
Guest flute artist Elizabeth Potts will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, in the NSU Jazz Lab.
At 7:30 p.m. that night, NSU's Sequoyah Institute will host the Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute "Let's Hang On" in the NSU CPA. This stage show features four male vocalists who sing and dance their way through some of the best songs of all time.
Brett & Terri play at The Deck on that Thursday.
Friday, March 27, will have: Chicken Pot Pie, The Deck; Tanglewood, The Branch; Ahna Jennings, Sycamore Springs Arena; Morgan Squared, 3 Rivers Tavern; Audio Crush, Ancient Oak Tavern; and Blake Lillard opens for the Trenton Fletcher Band, Dewain's Place.
RC and the Ambers will open for the Vandoliers on March 28 at 9 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave. More performances that night include: Ahna Jennings, Kroner & Baer Pub; Rackensak, The Deck; Blake Turner, 3 Rivers Tavern; and Jesse Joice, Ancient Oak Tavern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.