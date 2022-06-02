Mark Wills brings 'Jacob’s Ladder' to Track 5

TULSA – Mark Wills, known for some of the most enduring and recognizable country music hits of the last 25 years, is making his return to Track 5 stage inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a free show on Thursday, June 16, at 8 p.m. The next day, he will also perform at Seven Bar stage inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for a free show on Friday, June 17, at 8 p.m.
It was “19(90) Somethin’” when Grand Ole Opry member Mark Wills went from singing at Atlanta’s infamous Buckboard to releasing his first of 19 Billboard-charting singles across seven albums. “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “I Do (Cherish You)” cemented his country status in the late ‘90s and at the ‘dawning of a new decade’ in the early ‘00s. “Jacob’s Ladder” was released via Mercury Nashville in May 1996 as Wills’ debut single, and it became the singer’s first of eight Top 10 hits.
Wills would also go on to chart hits like “Places I’ve Never Been” and “Don’t Laugh at Me.” Fittingly, Wills’ early chart success earned him an Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1998. One of his biggest hits to date is the RIAA gold-certified “19 Somethin’,” a six-week No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Wills continues to hit the road with his high-energy show full of hits that were the soundtrack to so many people’s lives. He’s also taken more than a dozen trips to entertain U.S. troops in Iraq, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Korea and Italy.
For information, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or call at 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.