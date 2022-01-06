Marshall Tucker Band to bring legendary rock sounds to Tulsa

TULSA – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on March 26 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Jan. 7.
Hailing from Spartanburg, South Carolina, The Marshall Tucker Band has been tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe since 1972. Aptly named after a blind piano tuner when they found his name inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space, the band is still led by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray.
The band’s music catalog consists of more than 20 studio albums and is most known for songs like “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride” and “Take the Highway,” to name a few. The band has racked up multiplatinum sales many times over.
The Marshall Tucker Band’s music has been featured on several movie soundtracks like “Blow,” “Swing Vote,” “Don’t Mess With Zohan,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Shipwrecked,” “Stop Loss” and more, as well as many TV shows.
For more information on The Marshall Tucker Band, visit www.MarshallTucker.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
