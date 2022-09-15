Marshall Tucker Band to take over Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, the Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its 50th anniversary tour on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m.
The show will be free and open to the public ages 21 and up.
Hailing from Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Marshall Tucker Band has been tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe since 1972. Aptly named after a blind piano tuner when they found his name inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space, the band is still led by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray.
The band’s music catalog consists of more than 20 studio albums and is most known for songs like “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” and “Take the Highway,” to name a few. The band has racked up multi-platinum sales many times over.
The Marshall Tucker Band’s music has been featured on several movie soundtracks like “Blow,” “Swing Vote,” “Don’t Mess With Zohan,” “Smokey and the Bandit,” “Shipwrecked,” “Stop Loss,” and more, as well as many TV shows.
For more information on the Marshall Tucker Band, visit www.MarshallTucker.com.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, visit www.cherokeecasino.com and click on the West Siloam Springs tab, or call 800-754-4111.
