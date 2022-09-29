Martina McBride to bring country Christmas to Tulsa

TULSA - Prolific country pop icon Martina McBride is celebrating the holidays in style by making her long awaited return to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Friday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 30.
McBride's big break came when her friend, Garth Brooks, gave her an opening slot on his 1990 concert tour. From there, McBride became one of the most successful country stars throughout the 1990s and 2000s. More than 23 million McBride albums have been sold to date, thanks to her 20 Top 10 singles and six No. 1 hits like "Concrete Angel," "A Broken Wing," "This One's for the Girls," "My Valentine," and "Independence Day," to name a few.
McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and three for Top Female Vocalist from the Academy of Country Music. She's also been awarded 14 gold records, nine platinum honors, three double platinum records, and two triple platinum awards.
Her philanthropic efforts have been recognized with the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her work with domestic violence. McBride also partners with nonprofits to help many of the towns she's performing in through her "Team Music Is Love" charity initiative.
In 2014, McBride released her first book, "Around the Table," a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life," in October 2018.
For more information on McBride, visit www.MartinaMcBride.com, and for additional Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
