Masks optional in some spots; self-distancing occurs

Area residents looking for live music and a cold beverage may want to call around before heading out. Depending on the location and the management, some may find a lack of shows or a rocking time free from masks.
Falcon Floats on State Highway 10 doesn't have to abide by mandates from the city of Tahlequah, so owner Chuck Eastham said they don't require campers or visitors to wear masks.
"We're an open venue and in the county, so we self-distance," he said.
Eastham said they've had a phenomenal year with the large number of floaters, but he did limit the number of live bands playing in the campground.
"At the beginning of the pandemic, we weren't sure what we'd be able to do and what was going to happen. So, we'll only have our Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day events," said Eastham. "This is the fourth year for Jerry's Rock the River, and we'll have bands Friday night and all day Saturday. Bring your chair and your cooler and come on out."
In downtown Tahlequah, Ned's is also restricting the live music, and masks aren't required.
"We're doing trivia on Monday and karaoke on Thursday, but we're holding off on the live music," said co-owner Gary Kirkpatrick. "All the employees wear masks and wash or sanitize their hands often. The patrons don't have to wear masks; we're leaving that up to them."
Although business hasn't been too bad, Kirkpatrick said it seems to be slowing down a bit.
"We haven't had to limit capacity because we haven't had that many people in a while," he said.
Further down on the North End, The Branch is featuring live music on Tuesdays and Fridays.
"It's pretty much the same. Everything is going as scheduled," said Justin Kelley, manager. "There's been a good turnout for live music and the food. I think everybody's getting cabin fever."
Kelley said it hasn't been so packed in the building that they have had to limit the number of people, but staff would do that if it got too crowded.
Since it's a restaurant and bar, Kelley said, it is kind of hard to make people wear masks.
"But people do wear their masks voluntarily. I think they know how serious it is now," he said. "We have sanitation stations set up. We ask them to sanitize their hands upon arrival."
When The Branch reopened in May, Kelley said he noticed people weren't bringing their children in.
"Now there are kids, babies coming in regularly like it never happened, but they're still taking precautions," he said. "We have a lot of regulars. Lately we've been getting people from out of town."
With Northeastern State University starting back up, Kelley said The Branch will begin seeing a younger crowd for lunch and late-night snacks and drinks. College students returning to town also helped Kelley to fill in gaps in staffing positions.
"A lot of college students work here," he said. "It was hard to get people to work because of unemployment."
Issues in the food service supply chain also hit The Branch.
"A lot of food and products are hard to come by. There's a New York strip that we can't get, and certain beers. Either the factory is behind or they're small businesses that shut down," said Kelley.
