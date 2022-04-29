Mat Kearney to make Walton Arts Center debut

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Oregon-born, Nashville-based pop singer/songwriter Mat Kearney will make his Walton Arts Center debut at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 2, as part of the Land O'Lakes Concert Series.
Kearney's compositions and blending of hip-hop, folk and contemporary Christian music have garnered him more than 2.5 billion global streams. With five albums in the Billboard Top 200 and three in the Top 20, chart-topping songs including "Nothing Left to Lose" and "Hey Mama," and tours with John Mayer, Train and "Need to Breath" under his belt, Kearney is an up-and-coming artist. "January Flower," his new album, sees Kearney in his rawest form. The album recalls Kearney's early work veering in a different direction from his 2018 album, "CrazyTalk." The new album was inspired by his acoustic tour in fall 2019 to promote the 10th anniversary of "The City of Black and White," the last time Kearney was on the road before everything shut down in the pandemic.
Tickets are $21 to $41, plus fees, and can be purchased at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
