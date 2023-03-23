Matchbox Twenty releases new single ahead of upcoming tour

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Multi-Platinum, superstar hit making pop-rockers, Matchbox Twenty have released a new single marking their first new music release in a decade.
The release comes alongside the announcement that their Slow Dream Tour, including a previously-announced stop at the Walmart AMP on Friday, June 23, as part of the Cox Concert Series will include support from Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.
Limited tickets remain for the show and are on sale now. Standard ticket prices range from $36-126 plus applicable fees.
Along with the new single, “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream),” the band’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Where The Light Goes, will release May 26 via Atlantic Records.
The band – Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook — will be hitting the road this May for over 50 spring and summer tour stops on their Slow Dream Tour. Produced by Live Nation, this is the band’s first tour since 2017’s A Brief History of Everything, which marked the 20th anniversary of their Diamond-certified debut album Yourself or Someone Like You.
Matchbox Twenty have quietly woven their songs into the very fabric of American popular culture. The band has sold over 40 million records worldwide, dominated charts, garnered multiple Grammy nominations, and played to millions of fans in arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across continents.
Earning hits in each of the last three decades, Matchbox Twenty has gone from perennially dominating radio airwaves and ruling MTV to piling up streams in the billions, speaking to the enduring appeal of their music. Fueled by such classic songs as “Real World,” “Back 2 Good,” and the No. 1 smash hits “Push” and “3AM, while 1996’s Diamond-certified album, Yourself or Someone Like You, proved a worldwide sensation and instantly established the band as global superstars. 2000 saw the band release the four-times Platinum Mad Season, containing the No. 1 singles “Bent” and “If You’re Gone.” Their third release, More Than You Think You Are, was also certified double-Platinum and featured the No. 1 hit, “Unwell.” 2007’s greatest hits compilation album with six new songs, “Exile On Mainstream” yielded yet another No. 1 track, “How Far We’ve Come,” while 2012’s North, exploded into the top position on the Billboard 200 release – Matchbox Twenty’s first-ever chart-topper and No. 1 debut.
Now nearly 11 years later, the band sounds refreshed as ever on Where The Light Goes, benefiting from the musicians’ respective solo journeys. Thomas has proven one of the most highly decorated artists of recent years – releasing five solo albums and receiving three Grammys, 11 BMI Awards, the first-ever Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award, two Billboard songwriter of the year honors, and top five placement on Billboard’s top 20 hot 100 songwriters from 2000-'11). Meanwhile, Paul Doucette has scored and contributed original music to film and television series such as “Utopia,” “For All Mankind,” and more.
New to the Walmart AMP this season is premier reserved parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $30. A limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600. For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
