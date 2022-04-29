McALESTER - "Jesus: The Novel," a new book by A. A. Coleman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Based on the four biographies of Jesus as recorded by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the book weaves all his moments into chronological order with the sounds, sights, and voices of those around him. The author imagines his thoughts as an infant, a boy, a son, and a brother, and feels his loneliness in the wilderness, among the masses, despite his disciples, and being away from the only one who truly understood him: his cousin, John the Baptizer.
As a child,Coleman's parents bemoaned her "many words" as the oldest of four country kids. She said that with so many words and most ears too busy to listen, writing became her companion.The subjects grew weightier after many years as a professional speaker, a lifetime as a minister's wife, raising a family of her own, and sharing life with her grandchildren.
"Jesus: The Novel" is a 418-page paperback with a retail price of $25, or eBook, $20.
