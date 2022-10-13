McBride & The Ride to take reins for free show at Track 5

TULSA – Known for their three-part harmonies and honky-tonk sounds, McBride & The Ride are teaming up for a free night of '90s country hits in Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m.
The trio is composed of Terry McBride on lead vocals and bass guitar; Ray Herndon on background vocals and guitar; and Billy Thomas on background vocals and drums. Together they released '90s country hits like “Sacred Ground,” “Going Out of My Mind,” “Just One Night,” and “Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run.”
The band received CMA and ACM nominations for Vocal Group of the Year before eventually disbanding in 1995.
In the years since, McBride has become a well-known Nashville songwriter, with more than 25 cuts from Brooks & Dunn, as well as tracks recorded by Garth Brooks, George Strait, Reba McEntire, and more. Herndon is Lyle Lovett’s longtime lead guitarist, while also being a successful songwriter, co-writing Kenny Chesney’s “Me and You.” Thomas is Vince Gill’s longtime drummer and has worked with many other country stars including Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, Steve Wariner, and Earl Scruggs. He is also part of the revered Nashville Western Swing band, The Time Jumpers.
In the spring of 2021, McBride & The Ride announced they were reuniting and going back in the studio to record new music. Their forthcoming EP, "Marlboros & Avon," will be released in 2023. For more information, visit www.McBrideandTheRide.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
