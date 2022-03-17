McCoo and Davis to perform at The Cove

TULSA – Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. are set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18. The concert is at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
McCoo and Davis are the Original Stars and lead singers of the legendary group, The 5th Dimension, where they launched Champagne and Pop Soul Classics, including "Up, Up and Away," "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," "Worst That Could Happen," "Stoned Soul Picnic," "Sweet Blindness," "Wedding Bell Blues," and "One Less Bell to Answer."
After leaving The 5th Dimension, the pair recorded "You Don't Have to be a Star (to Be in My Show)," a chart-topping record, which won them their seventh Grammy Award and a network TV variety show on CBS. "The Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Show" made TV history, with them being the first African-American married couple to have their own variety show. The couple enjoys success through the years as recording artists, performers and authors. They have received seven Grammy Awards, and earned 15 gold and three platinum records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.