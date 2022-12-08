Generally cloudy. High 64F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:49 pm
Tahlequah Creates House Concert Series will present Leonard McCracken Friday, Dec. 9.
The singer-songwriter will perform at 6:30 p.m. at 215 N. Muskogee Ave. The performance will be a $10 charge.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.