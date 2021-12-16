BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Today three-time Grammy-winner and superstar Tim McGraw announced his McGraw Tour 2022, a 17-city amphitheater tour that will kick off at the Walmart AMP on Friday, April 29, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m.
Joining McGraw on the road is multi-Platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson, who will bring his show to the stage as direct support for the McGraw Tour 2022. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, range from $44.75 to $109.75, plus fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are at the AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
For more information, visit www.amptickets.com. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons within 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.