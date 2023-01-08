STILLWATER – The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University announces the Broadway musical "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan" will perform on Feb. 2-3 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale.
"On Your Feet!," the exhilarating original musical based on the extraordinary life of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan, features a book by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner Alexander Dinelaris and a score made up of some of the most loved and iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3,” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”
“'On Your Feet!' is a production with a contagious thrill - you just can’t help but tap your feet and sing along with the popular music,” said Mark Blakeman, The McKnight Center’s Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director. “It’s a feel-good story and we know audiences will leave the center feeling inspired by its celebratory message.”
Cast member Katie McCollum, playing Young Gloria, is returning to her home state for this performance. McCollum is a recent graduate of Oklahoma City University. "On Your Feet!" marks her debut with a national touring company.
With rave reviews from publications ranging from the New York Times to NBC-TV to The Huffington Post, this show is sure to sell out quickly. Descriptors used are powerful, such as “explosively energetic,” “infectiously fun,” “musical fireworks,” and “explosive and insightful.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mcknightcenter.org or contact the box office at 405-744-9999. For more information or to schedule interviews, contact Sam Powell at sam@six-pr.com or 918-857-1750.
