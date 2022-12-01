STILLWATER – This week, the McKnight Center has planned two special events to get patrons in the holiday spirit.
"Elf in Concert" with the Tulsa Symphony is set to take place Dec. 1 at 7 p.m., and the "The Swingles: Together for the Holidays" will start at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
The holiday memories created at The McKnight Center will last forever, but tickets won't.
The "Elf in Concert" with the Tulsa Symphony is sponsored by Mike Bode and Preston Carrier
Patrons can experience "Elf," the beloved holiday movie starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, like they never have before with a live symphony orchestra.
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is back by popular demand, this time performing John Debney's delightful score to "Elf," along with a screening of the full film, preparing patrons for the magic of the holidays.
The Grammy award-winning vocal group The Swingles are set to bring patrons good cheer and great music.
The Swingles' crystalline a cappella vocals evoke icebound worlds, blankets of snow, and fireside singalongs. Their bouquet of music will keep out the cold, with folk- and jazz-inspired original songs served alongside traditional carols and festive favorites.
The concert program will include the songs, such as below, "Come O Come Emmanuel" and "Wrapped in White."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.