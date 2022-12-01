Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40 mph will develop late tonight and persist for much of the day Friday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&