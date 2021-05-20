STILLWATER— The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2021-2022 season includes legendary country musician Tim McGraw and Broadway icon Bernadette Peters.
The season will run from September to May, with McGraw's performance headlining a grand reopening weekend of performances in October and Peters' taking place on Valentine's Day 2022. Other noteworthy performances include the Philadelphia Orchestra, STOMP and Oklahoman operatic soprano, Sarah Coburn.
The McKnight Center’s mission includes providing impactful learning opportunities for the community and students at Oklahoma State University. The third season includes master classes from the season's artists and unique musical experiences for local schoolchildren. Additionally, “The Buddy Holly Story” will re-launch its national tour from The McKnight Center, providing an in-depth artist residency for Oklahoma State music and theater students in September
Other notable performances include Broadway icon Brian Stokes Mitchell, a revival of the classic musical “South Pacific,” and violinist Itzhak Perlman. The center will host its fourth Annual Chamber Music Festival and welcome back organist Peter Krasinski to perform an improvised music score accompanying the silent film “Nosferatu.” There will be two National Geographic Live shows, one of which will focus on “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience” during Black History Month 2022. Family-friendly programs include Doktor Kaboom, a screening of the animated holiday film “The Polar Express” with live music provided by the Tulsa Symphony, among others.
Season ticketholders are invited to renew ticket packages, which were on offer May 15. Ticket sales will open to the public in August. Learn more about season subscriptions and event on-sale dates at mcknightcenter.org or contact the box office at 405-744-9999.
The McKnight Center 2021-2022 season includes: The Buddy Holly Story with Artist Residency for Students, Sept. 16-18; Family Concert Series with Doktor Kaboom, Sept. 26; Tim McGraw, Oct. 8; Itzhak Perlman, Oct. 9; Broadway Songbook: Brian Stokes Mitchell, Oct. 10; Silent film "Nosferatu," with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, Oct. 28; 4th Annual Chamber Music Festival, Nov. 4-7; National Geographic Live Exploring Mars, Nov. 14; The Polar Express with the Tulsa Symphony, Dec. 2; Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, Dec. 9-10; Sarah Coburn In Concert, Jan. 29; Bernadette Peters Valentine’s Day Special, Feb. 14; STOMP, Feb. 18-19; National Geographic Live Greenwood: A Century of Resilience, Feb. 24; Philadelphia Orchestra, March 10; Pilobolus Dance Company, March 24; Tower of Power, April 9; South Pacific, April 22-23; and Family Concert Series with Dan and Claudia Zanes, May 14.
