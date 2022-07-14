STILLWATER - Season ticket packages are on sale for the McKnight Center's '22-'23 season.
The McKnight Center has many performances coming, whichthey don't want patrons to miss a moment of. The center has several curated packages designed with the patrons interests in mind. To learn more about subscriptions and options go to https://mcknightcenter.org/online/default.asp?doWork::WScontent::loadArticle=Load&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::article_id=68A170EB-9558-4DA5-B5D8-A993E1E7EEBF.
The McKnight Master packages provide patrons with tickets to almost every performance of the season. The McKnight Center said for the people who want to enjoy the best in classical music, their Classical package includes iconic moments. Their Broadway package is for those who enjoy musical theater, and their Sampler option lets patrons try an eclectic mix of performances throughout the year.
The center's new Pep Rally package includes three performances, which are scheduled to take place the Friday before Oklahoma State University's Cowboys home football games. The center also allows patrons to participate in a pre-performance tailgate party at the plaza. To subscribe, call the box office at 405-744-9999, go to 705 W. University Ave., Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or order online at McKnightCenter.org.
