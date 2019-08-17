The area's premiere red dirt festival of the year is nearing, and thousands of music fans will be swarming the grounds of Diamondhead Resort for Medicine Stone, Sept. 19-21.
Although Tahlequah-based Turnpike Troubadours recently cancelled all of its remaining shows, the festival will still feature big-name acts and up-and-coming musicians across all three days, at all three stages. The festival has a main stage, river stage, and gravel bar where performers play.
Thursday of Medicine Stone will feature eight acts, four of which will take the main stage. Gracing the main stage on Thursday are: RC & the Ambers, Micky & The Motorcars, Flatland Calvary, and Parker McCollum. Austin Meade will perform on the river stage Thursday. Meanwhile, The Bottle Rockets, David Beck's Tejano Weekend, and the Jared Tyler Band will play at the gravel bar.
One of the biggest names in country music, Robert Earl Keen, will headline the main stage Friday. The bands preceding him are no small fish, though. The the other musicians to play the main stage Friday include Jamie Lin Wilson, Shinyribs, Wade Bowen, and Todd Snider. At the river stage Friday, Dixie Chicks Tribute, Carter Sampson, and Max Stalling will perform. As for the gravel bar, Friday's red dirt performers are Vandoliers, Courtney Patton, Jacob Tovar, and Osage County.
Jason Boland & The Stragglers, one of the festival's creators, will headline the main stage on Saturday night of the festival. Performing before him are Red Shahan, Cody Canada & The Departed, America Aquarium, and William Clark Green. On the river stage Saturday, Bc & The Big Rig, Bri Bagwell, and Kaitlin Butts will play. Saturday's gravel bar artists include John Fullbright, Doc Fell & Co., Chris Blevins, and Dave Kay.
Situated near the Illinois River, the resort will be visited by fans from across the country when the music festival kicks off its seventh year. When guests are not walking around the festival or cooling off with a dip in the river, they can likely be found lounging out at their campsites.
First created in 2013 by musicians Jason Boland and The Stragglers and Turnpike Troubadours, the festival attracts thousands of people willing to rough it for three days, as the float site typically fills up with tents, campers, and RVs.
You're invited
Passes to the event are still available. Guests can purchase single-day passed for $60, while the three-day Roughin' It Package is $150. There are also several different other ticket packages available. For more information, visit www.medicinestoneok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.