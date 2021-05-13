NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Megadeth and Lamb of God announced last week that their show at the Walmart AMP has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 21. The show was originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 8. Gates open at 5 pm, and music starts at 6 pm.
Ticketholders will be notified directly about the new date, and no action is required on their part. For those who cannot attend the new date, contact the Walmart AMP Box Office at 479.443.5600 by June 4 to request a refund.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased from $30 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track entry vouchers and lawn chair rentals can be added to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Patrons will receive tickets and add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.